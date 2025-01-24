BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 8 Boston University: Lines, Injuries, TV Info

The Eagles start a home-and-home series against the Terriers on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (16-4-1, 9-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts a home-and-home series against the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-7-1, 9-3-1 HE) on Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston. 

The Eagles will enter the series as the top team in the nation for the first time this season after jumping Michigan State in the USCHO poll earlier in the week. 

Both teams will enter the weekend riding four-game winning streaks. After losing its first game of 2025 to Merrimack, Boston College has won four straight against Merrimack, Harvard, and most recently a series sweep over No. 7 Providence this past weekend. 

On the other hand, Boston University lost its last game of 2024 to the Yale Bulldogs and have since recorded a pair of series sweeps over Vermont and No. 18 New Hampshire. 

In the Hockey East standings, the teams are two points apart. The Terriers are currently atop the conference with 28 points with the Eagles narrowly behind with 26.

This will be the 296th matchup between the cross-town rivals. Boston University leads the all-time series 140-134-21.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

TV Info

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College’s Lines:

Boston University’s Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Teddy Stiga

LW Jack Harvey

C Ryan Greene

RW Matt Copponi

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Ryan Leonard

Cole Eiserman

Jack Hughes

Quinn Hutson

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Shane Lachance

Kamil Bednarik

Devin Kaplan

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

Nick Roukounakis

Brandon Svoboda

Doug Grimes

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

D Cole Hutson

D Gavin McCarthy

Tristan Amonte

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Sascha Boumedienne

Tom Willander

G Mathieu Caron

Michael Hagens

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Brehdan Engum

Jack Page

Max Lacroix

Will Skahan

Mikhail Yegorov

Team Impact: Logan Gatto

Injury Updates

Pregame

  • Boston College defenseman Eamon Powell returns to the lineup after missing the Eagles’ last four games.

More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

Three Boston College Men's Hockey Players Named Nominees for 2025 Hobey Baker Award

Two Boston College Men's Hockey Players Earn Weekly Conference Honors

Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 14

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey