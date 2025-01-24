No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 8 Boston University: Lines, Injuries, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (16-4-1, 9-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts a home-and-home series against the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-7-1, 9-3-1 HE) on Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.
The Eagles will enter the series as the top team in the nation for the first time this season after jumping Michigan State in the USCHO poll earlier in the week.
Both teams will enter the weekend riding four-game winning streaks. After losing its first game of 2025 to Merrimack, Boston College has won four straight against Merrimack, Harvard, and most recently a series sweep over No. 7 Providence this past weekend.
On the other hand, Boston University lost its last game of 2024 to the Yale Bulldogs and have since recorded a pair of series sweeps over Vermont and No. 18 New Hampshire.
In the Hockey East standings, the teams are two points apart. The Terriers are currently atop the conference with 28 points with the Eagles narrowly behind with 26.
This will be the 296th matchup between the cross-town rivals. Boston University leads the all-time series 140-134-21.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
TV Info
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Lines:
Boston University’s Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Teddy Stiga
LW Jack Harvey
C Ryan Greene
RW Matt Copponi
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Ryan Leonard
Cole Eiserman
Jack Hughes
Quinn Hutson
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Shane Lachance
Kamil Bednarik
Devin Kaplan
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Nick Roukounakis
Brandon Svoboda
Doug Grimes
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
D Cole Hutson
D Gavin McCarthy
Tristan Amonte
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Sascha Boumedienne
Tom Willander
G Mathieu Caron
Michael Hagens
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Brehdan Engum
Jack Page
Max Lacroix
Will Skahan
Mikhail Yegorov
Team Impact: Logan Gatto
Injury Updates
Pregame
- Boston College defenseman Eamon Powell returns to the lineup after missing the Eagles’ last four games.
