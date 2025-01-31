No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 8 UMass Lowell: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team looks to continue its hot steak as it hosts the No. 8 UMass Lowell River Hawks (13-7-3, 6-5-2 HE) on Friday night.
This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. In first game on Dec. 6, 2024, Boston College and UMass Lowell tied at 3 with the River Hawks winning the shootout 2-1. The game is the Eagles’ only tie this season.
In the series finale on Dec. 9, the Eagles defeated the River Hawks 3-2 to end the first semester of play. The loss for UMass Lowell marked the team’s only away loss of the season so far as it is 6-1 in away games. Boston College is 11-1 at home.
Both teams are looking for extra points in the Hockey East standings. Currently, Boston College is sitting atop the conference with 32 points, four more than the second-highest team in Boston University. UMass Lowell is fifth with 22 points.
The Eagles will try to add to their lead while the River Hawks will look to gain ground and try to move up.
The contest is the only one for Boston College this weekend as it gets ready to compete in the Beanpot on Monday. UMass Lowell will host Merrimack on Saturday.
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Teddy Stiga
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Ryan Leonard
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
1st
- 3:04 | Boston College strikes first with a goal by Ryan Leonard, his 20th of the season. Boston College 1, UMass Lowell 0.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
