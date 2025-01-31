BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 8 UMass Lowell: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to increase their winning streak against the River Hawks on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team looks to continue its hot steak as it hosts the No. 8 UMass Lowell River Hawks (13-7-3, 6-5-2 HE) on Friday night. 

This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. In first game on Dec. 6, 2024, Boston College and UMass Lowell tied at 3 with the River Hawks winning the shootout 2-1. The game is the Eagles’ only tie this season. 

In the series finale on Dec. 9, the Eagles defeated the River Hawks 3-2 to end the first semester of play. The loss for UMass Lowell marked the team’s only away loss of the season so far as it is 6-1 in away games. Boston College is 11-1 at home. 

Both teams are looking for extra points in the Hockey East standings. Currently, Boston College is sitting atop the conference with 32 points, four more than the second-highest team in Boston University. UMass Lowell is fifth with 22 points. 

The Eagles will try to add to their lead while the River Hawks will look to gain ground and try to move up. 

The contest is the only one for Boston College this weekend as it gets ready to compete in the Beanpot on Monday. UMass Lowell will host Merrimack on Saturday. 

Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College’s Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Teddy Stiga

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Ryan Leonard

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

1st

  • 3:04 | Boston College strikes first with a goal by Ryan Leonard, his 20th of the season. Boston College 1, UMass Lowell 0.

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

