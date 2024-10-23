How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. No. 14 Western Michigan
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team caps off its first home stand of the season against the No. 14 Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night at Conte Forum.
The Eagles are coming off a sweep of its weekend slate of games, a 5-0 shutout victory over the AIC Yellow Jackets and an 8-4 exhibition win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Similar to Boston College, the Broncos are also coming into the matchup after a pair of wins last week, a 6-2 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons and an 8-0 exhibition win over the York University Lions.
So far this season, Western Michigan is a perfect 3-0 with a series sweep over Ferris State University (4-1, 5-1) and the Falcons while the Eagles are sitting at 2–1 with a series split against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0, L 4-3) and the Yellow Jackets.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Western Michigan:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Western Michigan: The Broncos beat York University 8-0 in an exhibition game.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the USA Hockey National Team Development Program 8-4 in an exhibition game.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two programs.
Season Leaders-
Goals: Will Vote- 3.
Assists: James Hagens- 4.
Points: James Hagens and Gabe Perreault- 5.
Blocks: Lukas Gustafsson- 5.
