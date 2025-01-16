How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 6 Providence
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (14-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its second series of year, a home-and-home with the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-3-2, 5-2-2 HE) over the weekend.
The Friars enter the matchups red hot and rested. The last time Providence took the ice was on Jan. 7 when the team defeated the Brown Bears on the road 2-0. The contest is the only one it has played so far in 2025.
Providence will also enter the series riding an eight-game winning streak. The Friars last loss was to the Eagles on Nov. 19, 2024, 3-2 after Ryan Leonard scored the game-winning goal with 48 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to win their third consecutive game. After opening the second half of the season with a 5-2 loss to the Merrimack Warriors, Boston College has won two straight, the finale against Merrimack 4-1 and a non-conference game against the Harvard Crimson 3-1.
This will be the 197th and 198th meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series .
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Providence:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Providence Friars
When: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday) and BCEagles.TV (Saturday)
Last Outing, Providence: The Friars recorded a road win over the Brown Bears 2-0 on Jan. 7.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Harvard Crimson 3-1 on Tuesday night in a non-conference clash.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was earlier in the season on Nov. 19, 2024. Boston College defeated Providence 3-2 in overtime.
