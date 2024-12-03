How to Watch: No. 3 Boston College Men's Hockey vs UConn
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (10-3, 4-2 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to split its season series against the UConn Huskies (7-6-1, 4-5-1 HE) on Wednesday night.
In the first game of the season on Nov. 15, the Huskies handed the Eagles their second loss of the season 5-4 after scoring three unanswered goals in the first five minutes of the second period and two additional goals in the last half of the third.
Prior to entering the opening game of the season series, Boston College was riding a six-game winning streak. Since then, the Eagles have recorded wins over No. 10 Providence, No. 13 Dartmouth, and a series split to Northeastern.
UConn, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster of a season so far. After recording a season opening series sweep over the Colgate Raiders, the team has been swept by Merrimack, lost to Boston University, split series against Holy Cross (L 4-3 and W 3-1), Vermont (L 1-0, W 6-5, both in overtime) and No. 14 UMass Lowell (W 4-1, L 1-0), and won one game as well as tied with UMass.
This will be the 29th meeting between the two programs. Boston College holds the all-time advantage 18-8-2.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies split their road series with the No. 14 UMass Lowell River Hawks (W 4-1, L 1-0) from Nov. 22-23.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned their tenth win of the season with a come from behind 5-3 victory over the No. 13 Dartmouth Big Green on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was on Friday, Nov. 15. UConn handed Boston College its second loss of the season 5-4 in Storrs, Conn.