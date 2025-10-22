How to Watch No. 9 Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Game vs No. 7 Denver
The No. 9 Boston College Eagles (2-1-1) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum to host the No. 7 Denver Pioneers (2-1-1) on Friday night.
Boston College is coming off a successful road trip. After losing their season opener at home 4-3 to No. 6 Quinnipiac, the Eagles have yet to lose another game. They went unbeaten at No. 12 Minnesota as they took the opener 3-1 and tied the finale 2-2. After that, they had a dominant win at RPI 5-1 on Friday night.
As for Denver, the team opened its 2025-26 campaign with a 1-1 tie against Air Force and has since had a shutout win over Bentley 6-0 and split their series with Lindenwood this past weekend. The Pioneers dropped the first game 4-3 and took the finale 4-0.
The contest will be a rematch of the NCAA Manchester Regional Final this past spring where Denver defeated Boston College 3-1 and ended the Eagles’ 2024-25 season one game shy of the Frozen Four.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Denver:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Denver Pioneers
When: Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Denver: The Pioneers split their series with the Lindenwood Lions over the weekend. Denver dropped the opening game 4-3 on Friday and won the finale 4-0 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a road win over the RPI Engineers 5-1 last Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the Manchester Regional Final on March 30. Denver beat Boston College 3-1, ending the Eagles’ 2024-25 campaign.
USCHO Rankings
- Michigan State (29)- 967, 3-1
- Western Michigan (9)- 924, 3-1
- Michigan (11)- 886, 6-0
- Boston University- 823, 2-2-1
- Penn State (1)- 775, 5-1
- Quinnipiac (1)- 692, 3-1-1
- Denver (3)- 677, 2-1-1
- North Dakota- 654, 3-1
- Boston College- 601, 2-1-1
- Maine- 566, 2-1-1
- UConn- 410, 2-2
- Minnesota- 400, 2-3-1
- UMass- 377, 4-1
- Ohio State- 356, 3-1
- Providence- 332, 1-2
- Colorado College- 228, 5-1
- Wisconsin- 202, 2-0-2
- Minnesota Duluth- 138, 5-1
- Cornell- 123, 0-0
- Minnesota State- 108, 1-1-2
Others receiving votes: Augustana 80, Arizona State 57, Union 52, Northeastern 17, St. Thomas 11, Miami 8, Michigan Tech 8, Canisius 7, Dartmouth 6, St. Cloud State 5, Ferris State 3, Harvard 3, Brown 1, Clarkson 1, Lindenwood 1, Niagara 1