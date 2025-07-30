James Hagens Confirms Return to Boston College For Sophomore Season
Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens has had a busy summer.
In June, the Hauppauge, N.Y., native was selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Now, he is currently competing with Team USA in the World Junior Summer Showcase.
Since being picked by the Bruins, questions have been circulating on if Hagens would return to BC or turn pro after just one college season.
Hagens spoke to NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and appears to have confirmed his return to Chestnut Hill.
During the interview, he shared his goals for the upcoming season which includes winning two big games during trophy season.
"I want to be able to win a Beanpot, be able to win a national championship," said Hagens to NHL.com. "Everyone has their roles, but our team goal is winning. That's what we want to do. We fell short last year, but it's hopefully going to happen this year."
During his freshman campaign, he notched 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points which helped the Eagles to a Hockey East regular season title, an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament, and to the Manchester Regional Final where BC fell to Denver 3-1.
Hagens returning to Boston College for the 2025-26 season is not a complete surprise as he shared that an additional season was the plan shortly after being drafted back in June.
"Yes [that's the plan]," said Hagens on ESPN. "It's a talk you have to have with the team. It'll happen in the next couple days."
Eagles head coach Greg Brown stated that Hagens needs to fine-tune some aspects of his game, but is confident in his ability to be a strong NHL player when the time comes.
"The things he does well, he'll be able to carry and translate for BC but also right into the NHL," said Brown to NHL.com. "Like any young player going to the NHL, you have to bring your floor up, and that means getting bigger, stronger and faster. But then it's about the details you need to play with to be successful, and again, that just takes time. He has a great hockey brain. He reads things quickly and clearly, so I think just the evolution of his game will be more of that this year.”
Boston College opens its season on Friday, Oct. 3 against Quinnipiac.