Live Blog: No 11 Boston College Men's Hockey at No 12 Minnesota (Game 1)
The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (0-1) men’s hockey team is looking for its first win of the season as it travels to Minneapolis, Minn., for a road series against the No. 12 Minnesota Gophers (1-1) which starts on Thursday night.
On Friday, the Eagles opened their 2025-26 campaign with a 4-3 loss to No. 8 Quinnipiac while the Gophers split their opening series with Michigan Tech over the weekend. Minnesota won the first game 6-3 and lost the finale 5-3.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams in nearly a decade. The last meeting was on Nov. 27, 2016 where Minnesota defeated Boston College 4-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Minnesota leads the all-time series 18-12-3.
Lines
Boston College's Projected Lines
LW Teddy Stiga
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Conmy
Oskar Jellvik
Will Moore
Andre Gasseau
Jake Sondreal
Dean Leoturneau
Will Vote
Gavin Cornforth
Brady Berard
Landan Resendes
D Drew Fortescue
D Aram Minnetian
G Jan Korec
Michael Hagens
Lukas Gustafsson
Louka Cloutier
Will Skahan
Luka Radivojevic
Alex Musielak
Nolan Joyce
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- The Eagles have arrived at 3M Arena at Mariucci, according to the program's social media accounts.
- Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Minnesota Gophers
When: Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET
Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: Big Ten Network (Thursday) and BIG+ (Friday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Minnesota: The Gophers split their season-opening series with Michigan Tech over the weekend. They won the first game 6-3 and dropped the finale 5-3.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their season opener to Quinnipiac 4-3 on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 27, 2016. Minnesota beat Boston College 4-2 at Conte Forum.
USCHO Rankings
- Western Michigan (32)- 943, 0-0
- Michigan State (11), 906- 0-0
- Boston University (2)- 895, 1-0
- Penn State (4)- 890, 2-0
- Denver- 811, 0-0
- Maine- 653, 0-0
- Providence- 572, 0-0
- Quinnipiac- 561, 1-0
- Michigan (1)- 553, 2-0
- North Dakota- 551, 0-0
- Boston College- 541, 0-1
- Minnesota- 478, 1-1
- UConn- 468, 1-1
- UMass- 387, 2-0
- Arizona State- 229, 0-2
- Ohio State- 216, 0-0
- Cornell- 177, 0-0
- Wisconsin- 144, 2-0
- St. Thomas- 143, 1-0
- Minnesota State- 117, 0-0
Others receiving votes:Colorado College 92, Michigan Tech 40, UMass Lowell 26, Minnesota Duluth 25, Northeastern 17, Bemidji State 13, Sacred Heart 10, St. Cloud State 7, Omaha 6, Bowling Green 5, Dartmouth 5, Bentley 4, Brown 4, Clarkson 3, Harvard 3, Canisius 2, Notre Dame 2, Augustana 1