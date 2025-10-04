No 6 Boston College Men's Hockey Suffers Loss to No 13 Quinnipiac in Season Opener
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The No. 6 Boston College Eagles (0-1) men’s hockey team suffered a loss in its season opener 4-3 to the No. 13 Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) inside Conte Forum on Friday night.
Quinnipiac had a good look in the first nine seconds of the contest, but Eagles goalie Jan Korec notched the save to prevent the early goal. The Bobcats got their revenge at the 9:25 mark of the opening frame with a goal by left winger Jeremy Wilmer with help from forward Markus Vidicek to put Quinnipiac up 1-0 early.
In the final seconds of the first, Boston College knotted things up at 1 at 19:45 with a power-play goal by forward Teddy Stiga, assisted by defenseman Lukas Gustafsson and forward Andre Gasseau.
See More: Live Blog: No. 6 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. No. 13 Quinnipiac
After being tied up going into the first intermission, Quinnipiac regained the lead 2-1 early in the second with a goal by forward Matthew Lansing at 2:13 with help from forward Ethan Wyttenbach and defenseman Braden Blace.
The Bobcats added to their lead 3-1 a few minutes later at 5:10 with a score from defenseman Graham Sward. The goal was assisted by Wilmer.
The Eagles got within one score 3-2 with a goal by forward Ryan Conmy, his first in a Boston College uniform, at 6:31 with help from forward James Hagens and Gasseau, however Quinnipiac got the two-score advantage back shortly after with a goal from forward Chris Pelosi at 12:08. Pelosi’s goal was assisted by defenseman Charlie Leddy and forward Antonin Verreault.
In the first five minutes of the third, defenseman Drew Fortescue knocked in a goal at 4:31 with help from Hagens and Gasseau to put Boston College back within one 4-3.
Fortescue’s goal marked the final one for the Eagles as they were not able to execute anything else down the stretch.
In total, Quinnipiac outshot Boston College 30-15 and won the face-off battle 36-24.
Eagles goalie Jan Korec, who played all 60 minutes in the net, allowed four goals and recorded 26 saves as well as an .867 save percentage.
On the other side, Quinnipiac goalie Dylan Silverstein allowed three goals and recorded 12 saves and a .800 save percentage.
Next up, Boston College travels to Minneapolis, Minn., for a two-game road series with the No. 8 Minnesota Gophers starting on Thursday night.