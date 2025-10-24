Live Blog: No. 9 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 7 Denver
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 9 Boston College men’s hockey program, coming off a dominant, 5-1 win over unranked RPI last weekend, is playing host to No. 7 Denver University Friday night in Conte Forum.
The game, which has the feeling of a revenge game in the works for BC, marks the second time that the Eagles (2-1-1) and the Pioneers (2-1-1) are facing one another since the 2024 NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey National Championship, which ended in favor of DU, 2-0.
In the two program's last meeting, Denver also got the best of BC, capturing a 3-1 win in the NCAA Manchester (N.H.) Regional Final, held in SNHU Arena, to advance to the 2025 Frozen Four. The Pioneers lead the all-time series, 20-16.
Puck drop for Friday night’s contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The contest will air on ESPN+.
Live Blog
[FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES AND ANALYSIS BEFORE AND DURING THE GAME. REFRESH YOUR BROWSER AS THE MOST RECENT EVENTS WILL APPEAR AT THE TOP.]
Pregame:
- Boston College is rocking with a new alternate jersey for Friday's matchup, which features a throwback Eagle logo on the front of the jersey.
How to Watch: No. 9 Boston College vs No. 7 Denver
Who: Boston College Eagles and Denver Pioneers
When: Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kelley Rink in Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Denver: The Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in the USCHO Division 1 men's hockey poll at the time, bested Lindenwood, 4-0, on Saturday, Oct. 18 after dropping a 4-3 loss to the unranked Lions a day prior. Clarke Caswell, Jake Fisher, Sam Harris, and Samy Salminen each registered a goal, and defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, who leads DU in points with six (three goals, three assists), notched two assists in the out-of-conference victory.
Last Outing, Boston College: The ninth-ranked Eagles toppled the RPI Engineers, 5-1, and only allowed 10 shots on net in the out-of-conference triumph. Sophomore forward James Hagens lit the lamp twice, classmate Dean Letourneau recorded a goal and an assist, and Jake Sondreal and Brady Berard were the other goal scorers. Freshman netminder Louka Cloutier made his third career start in net for BC, surrendering a single goal and halting nine shots.
Last Meeting: DU defeated then-No. 1 BC, 3-1, in the 2025 Manchester Regional Final to halt the Eagles from advancing to the Frozen Four for a second time in the last two years. In the first period, Pohlkamp generated the first goal of the game, followed by his teammate, James Reeder, in the second frame. Teddy Stiga scored for the Eagles scored late in the second, but Zeev Buium sealed the win with an empty-net goal.