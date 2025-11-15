Live Updates For No. 18 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 12 UMass
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (5-4-1, 3-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its second sweep of the season as it travels to Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., to take on the No. 12 UMass Minutemen (7-5-0, 1-3-0 HE) on Saturday night.
In the first game of the series on Friday night, Boston College defeated UMass 7-3 inside Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Seven different Eagles scored in the victory, including forward Dean Letourneau, defenseman Drew Fortescue, forward James Hagens, forward Ryan Conmy, forward Will Vote, forward Brady Berard, and forward Will Traeger.
The win upped Boston College’s win streak to three games after sweeping the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 2-1 and 5-0.
Live Blog:
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen split its series with the Maine Black Bears last week. UMass dropped the opener 6-2 and won the finale 4-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the Vermont Catamounts on the road this past weekend 2-1 and 5-0 to earn their first sweep of the 2025-26 season.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a home-and-home series last season from Feb. 14-15. Boston College dropped the first game 3-2 and won the second game 4-1.
USCHO Rankings
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan State (50)- 1000, 7-1
- Michigan- 933, 10-2
- Minnesota Duluth- 809, 10-2
- Denver- 765, 6-3-1
- Penn State- 758, 9-3
- North Dakota- 721, 7-3
- Wisconsin- 691, 7-1-2
- Maine- 659, 6-3-1
- Western Michigan- 639, 5-5
- Quinnipiac- 545, 6-3-2
- Northeastern- 463, 7-1
- UMass- 415, 7-4
- Boston University- 407, 5-5-1
- UConn- 346, 4-4-2
- Providence- 326, 4-3-2
- Minnesota State- 189, 4-2-4
- Colorado College- 170, 6-3-1
- Boston College- 147, 4-4-1
- Dartmouth- 113, 4-0
- Cornell- 107, 2-2
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 102, Miami 78, Union 38, Michigan Tech 25, St. Cloud State 16, Omaha 14, Bentley 8, Harvard 8, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 2, RIT 2, Arizona State 1