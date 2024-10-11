Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 4 Michigan State (Game 1)
The No. 2 Boston College men’s hockey team kicks off its season with a road series against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans on Friday evening at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans, on the other hand, are not kicking off their season but are playing their home opener. Michigan State opened its season last weekend with a sweep of Lake Superior State, 2-1 (overtime) and 5-1, on the road.
Both programs had impressive 2023-24 campaigns. Michigan State recorded a 25-10-3 overall record, won the Big Ten regular season and Tournament titles, and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The team ended its season in the Maryland Heights Regional with a 5-2 defeat by Michigan. Boston College went 34-6-1 overall and won the Hockey East regular season and tournament title, won the Providence Regional and made an appearance in the Frozen Four where the team lost to Denver 2-0 in the national championship.
Boston College is returning 20 players from last season and has brought in multiple freshmen, who are expected to make big impacts, forwards Teddy Stiga and Dean Letourneau, and defenseman Will Skahan as well as forward James Hagens, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
As for the all-time series, the Spartans hold the advantage 17-12-1, however the Eagles have won the last five meetings which includes a sweep in October of 2023 6-4 and 5-1 in Chestnut Hill. Michigan State's last victory was in the 2007 National Championship in St. Louis, Mo., where the Spartans defeated the Eagles 3-1 for their third title in program history.
The game will be aired on B1G Network, while the radio broadcast will be on WEEI 850 AM.
Boston College Lines:
Gabe Perreault
Oskar Jellvik
Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Andre Gasseau
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
Will Vote
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Drew Fortescue
Eamon Powell
Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Michael Hagens
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent updates will be at the top].
1st Period:
- At the halfway mark of the first period, the contest remains scoreless. The Eagles have attempted five shots while the Spartans have attempted four. Each goalie has tallied five saves apiece.
- Boston College’s Oskar Jellvik wins the opening faceoff.
Pregame:
- Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET.