Moments From Boston College Women's Hockey's Beanpot Loss to Northeastern: Photo Gallery
Despite a stellar showing from goaltender Grace Campbell, who made a career-high 54 saves and set a Women’s Beanpot record, the Eagles’ offense could not keep pace. After Sammy Taber opened the scoring in the first period, Boston College did not score again until just three seconds remained, far too late to mount a comeback in the 3-2 loss to No. 8 Northeastern.
1. Grace Campbell Stands During the National Anthem
Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell stands during the national anthem. Despite the loss, the senior captain set a Women’s Beanpot saves record with a career-high 54 stops.
2. Alanna Devlin Hits Ella Lloyd Into the Boards
Boston College forward Alanna Devlin hits Northeastern defender Ella Lloyd into the boards while battling for control of the puck. The sophomore led the Eagles on the faceoff dot, winning nine of her 13 draws.
3. Emma Conner Fires a Shot
Boston College forward Emma Conner knocks Northeastern defender Alessia Baechler's stick into the air while shooting the puck. The redshirt senior assisted Sammy Taber's goal in the third period.
4. Lauren Glaser Attempts to Score
Boston College forward Lauren Glaser attempts to beat Northeastern goaltender Lisa Jönsson to score a goal. The sophomore has scored three goals and five points this season.
5. Tricia Piku Fights Jules Constantinople
Boston College forward Tricia Piku fights Northeastern forward Jules Constantinople.
6. Sammy Taber Opens the Scoring
Boston College forward Sammy Taber scores off of a rebound to open the scoring. The junior scored both of the Eagles' goals in the contest.
7. Sammy Taber Skates to the Bench
Boston College forward Sammy Taber skates to high-five the bench after scoring. The junior ranks second on the team in scoring with 20 points.
8. Maxim Tremblay Sends Alessia Baechler Into the Glass
Boston College forward Maxim Tremblay slams Northeastern defender Alessia Baechler into the boards. The freshman ranks second on the team in goals with eight.
9. Grace Campbell Makes a Save Against Allie Lalonde
Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell stops a scoring attempt by Northeastern forward Allie Lalonde. The senior recorded a .947 save percentage in the loss.
10. A Boston College Player Watches a Faceoff
A Boston College player watches a faceoff in the third period. As a team, the Eagles won 26 of their 59 draws.
11. Boston College Players Huddle
Boston College players huddle in the third period after substituting in an extra skater.
12. Boston College Players Hug After a Goal
Boston College players gather around forward Sammy Taber after her goal.
John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.