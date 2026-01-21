Moments From Boston College Women's Hockey's Beanpot Loss to Northeastern: Photo Gallery

Despite a stellar showing from goaltender Grace Campbell, who made a career-high 54 saves and set a Women’s Beanpot record, the Eagles’ offense could not keep pace. After Sammy Taber opened the scoring in the first period, Boston College did not score again until just three seconds remained, far too late to mount a comeback in the 3-2 loss to No. 8 Northeastern.

1. Grace Campbell Stands During the National Anthem

Grace Campbell stands during the national anthem at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell stands during the national anthem. Despite the loss, the senior captain set a Women’s Beanpot saves record with a career-high 54 stops.

2. Alanna Devlin Hits Ella Lloyd Into the Boards

Alanna Devlin hits Ella Lloyd into the boards at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Alanna Devlin hits Northeastern defender Ella Lloyd into the boards while battling for control of the puck. The sophomore led the Eagles on the faceoff dot, winning nine of her 13 draws.

3. Emma Conner Fires a Shot

Emma Conner hits Alessia Baechler's stick out of her hands while firing a shot at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Emma Conner knocks Northeastern defender Alessia Baechler's stick into the air while shooting the puck. The redshirt senior assisted Sammy Taber's goal in the third period.

4. Lauren Glaser Attempts to Score

Lauren Glaser attempts to score against Lisa Jönsson at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Lauren Glaser attempts to beat Northeastern goaltender Lisa Jönsson to score a goal. The sophomore has scored three goals and five points this season.

5. Tricia Piku Fights Jules Constantinople

Tricia Piku fights with Jules Constantinople at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Tricia Piku fights Northeastern forward Jules Constantinople.

6. Sammy Taber Opens the Scoring

Sammy Taber scores a goal in the first period at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Sammy Taber scores off of a rebound to open the scoring. The junior scored both of the Eagles' goals in the contest.

7. Sammy Taber Skates to the Bench

Sammy Taber skates to the bench after scoring a goal at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Sammy Taber skates to high-five the bench after scoring. The junior ranks second on the team in scoring with 20 points.

8. Maxim Tremblay Sends Alessia Baechler Into the Glass

Maxim Tremblay hits Alessia Baechler into the boards at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Maxim Tremblay slams Northeastern defender Alessia Baechler into the boards. The freshman ranks second on the team in goals with eight.

9. Grace Campbell Makes a Save Against Allie Lalonde

Grace Campbell makes a save against Allie Lalonde at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell stops a scoring attempt by Northeastern forward Allie Lalonde. The senior recorded a .947 save percentage in the loss.

10. A Boston College Player Watches a Faceoff

A Boston College player watches a faceoff at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

A Boston College player watches a faceoff in the third period. As a team, the Eagles won 26 of their 59 draws.

11. Boston College Players Huddle

Boston College players huddle before a play at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players huddle in the third period after substituting in an extra skater.

12. Boston College Players Hug After a Goal

Boston College players huddle after Sammy Taber's third period goal at TD Garden on Jan. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players gather around forward Sammy Taber after her goal.

