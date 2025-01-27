Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 15
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team went a perfect 2-0 in last week’s slate of games.
The Eagles recorded a series sweep of cross-town rival Boston University over the weekend. Boston College won the opening game on Friday 6-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the last two periods and won the finale on Saturday 2-0 with goals from forwards Teddy Stiga and Ryan Leonard.
With the performances, the Eagles maintained their No. 1 spot in the latest USCHO rankings with 42 first-place votes and 992 points.
Michigan State remained No. 2 with seven first-place votes and 958 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 889 points, Minnesota at No. 4 with 833 points, and Devenver finished out the top five with 789 points.
In total, eight Hockey East teams are in this week’s rankings including six in the top 10. Joining Boston College is Maine at No. 6 with 768 points, Providence at No. 7 with 635 points, UMass Lowell at No. 8 with 567 points, UConn at No. 9 with 554 points, Boston University at No. 10 with 543 points, New Hampshire at No. 18 with 105 points, and UMass at No. 20 with 67 points.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 16 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (42)- 992, 18-4-1
- Michigan State (7)- 958, 20-3-3
- Western Michigan (1)- 889, 17-4-1
- Minnesota- 833, 19-6-3
- Denver- 789, 18-6
- Maine- 768, 15-5-3
- Providence- 635, 15-6-3
- UMass Lowell- 567, 13-7-3
- UConn- 554, 14-8-2
- Boston University- 543, 13-9-1
- Ohio State- 526, 15-7-2
- Arizona State- 491, 14-9-1
- Michigan- 468, 14-10-2
- Quinnipiac- 329, 15-8-2
- Minnesota State- 291, 17-7-2
- North Dakota- 192, 12-10-1
- Wisconsin- 118, 11-12-3
- New Hampshire- 105, 11-9-3
- Augustana- 80, 14-7-3
- UMass- 67, 13-10-2
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 61, Dartmouth 42, Clarkson 41, St. Cloud State 39, Michigan Tech 33, Omaha 30, Sacred Heart 22, Cornell 15, Holy Cross 8, Penn State 5, Niagara 4, Northeastern 3, Bowling Green 2
