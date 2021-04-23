Locked on Boston College: Talking Spencer Knight

In a special crossover episode with Locked on Panthers, we talk about the young Boston College goalie and what he could bring to the NHL

Today we have a different style of episode of Locked on Boston College. In our special crossover special, we did our entire show with co-host Armando Valez of Locked on Panthers. He covers the Florida Panthers for the Locked On channels, and for SBNation.

We discussed Spencer Knight, the Boston College goalie who recently signed his NHL deal and began his career with the Panthers. Hear about his time in Chestnut Hill, what made him special, and some area for growth. But this isn't just a BC perspective on this show, hear from the Panthers host about the concerns the fanbase had with drafting Knight, and how he might be buried behind Sergei Bobrovsky for a while on the depth chart.

The conversation goes all around hockey in this show. We look at Logan Hutsko (also going to the Panthers), Jerry York's impact on the world of hockey and much more. If you enjoy hockey talk this will be the episode for you.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Details for Saturday's Boston College Football Spring Game

Jeff Smith Signs Deal With New York Jets

Locked on Boston College: Questions Heading Into Spring Game

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro