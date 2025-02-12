Team USA Honors Johnny Gaudreau at 4 Nations Face-Off
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Wednesday night as Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States will all compete for the next nine days in the tournament with games being played in Montreal and Boston.
During the event, Team USA will be honoring Johnny Gaudreau.
The NHL showcased a stall in Team USA’s locker room with a USA jersey for Gaudreau with his No. 13 and a Team USA flag alongside it with his name and number.
Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Salem County, N.J. Johnny was 31 years old and Matthew was 29.
Johnny, also known as “Johnny Hockey,” played at Boston College from 2011-14. He was a part of the program’s 2012 national championship team and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014. After his time in Chestnut Hill, he played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL.
Matthew also played for the Eagles from 2013-17.
Johnny’s wife Meredith commented on the gesture by Team USA on her Instagram story on Tuesday.
“Wish we could be there cheering for Daddy,” said Meredith. “Thank you. Go USA.”
Guy Gaudreau, the father of Johnny and Matthew, was invited to the team dinner on Monday night in Montreal by former Boston College men’s hockey player and current Team USA general manager Bill Guerin.
"I thought it was important that (Guy) was there," said Guerin to NHL.com writer Dan Rosen. "Johnny and Matthew were a big part of USA Hockey and a tremendous loss, but they're with us in spirit. I just think it was important that Guy was there."
Guy was also spotted on the ice during the team’s practice earlier in the week.
"He was a good person," said Guy about Johnny to Rosen. "He loved the game. He loved his teammates, loved being with his teammates. Matt in the same way. He didn't reach quite the levels that John did, but he played semipro for a little while. They were good boys, and I miss them a lot."
Team USA starts its run in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night against Finland. The first game of the tournament will be Canada vs. Sweden on Wednesday night. Both games are set for 8 p.m. ET.