Ten Boston College Players Named to Hockey East All-Academic Team
Hockey East has announced its list of student-athletes to be named to the All-Academic Team for both men’s and women’s hockey.
For the men’s teams, 221 players were selected from all 11 conference teams which included 10 players from Boston College.
Defensemen Lukas Gustafsson and Aidan Hreschuk, goalies Jan Korec and Alex Musielak, and forwards Connor Joyce, Ryan Leonard, Mike Posma, Gentry Shamburger, Teddy Stiga, and Will Traeger all earned the honor this year.
To be eligible for the All-Academic Team, players have to record a 3.0 GPA or higher in each semester that they played in the Hockey East.
Shamburger and Posma were both named distinguished scholars which means the pair reached a 3.0 GPA each semester throughout four seasons of play while Traeger was named a three-time honoree and Gustafsson, Leonard, Korec, and Musielak were named to the list for the second time in their collegiate careers.
On top of the All-Academic Team, the conference also revealed its 2024-25 Hockey East All-Academic All-Star Team which featured 12 players that boasted the highest GPAs at their position.
The All-Star Team has student-athletes from Merrimack, UMass, UConn, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Below is the full list of this year’s team.
Boston College (10)
Lukas Gustafsson
Aidan Hreschuk
Connor Joyce
Jan Korec
Ryan Leonard
Alex Musielak
Mike Posma
Gentry Shamburger
Teddy Stiga
Will Traeger
Boston University (19)
Tristan Amonte
Kamil Bednarik
Sascha Boumedienne
Mathieu Caron
Aiden Celebrini
Cole Eiserman
Mick Frechette
Billy Girard
Jack Gorton
Doug Grimes
Cole Hutson
Devin Kaplan
Shane Lachance
Max Lacroix
Gavin McCarthy
Brandon Svoboda
Tom Willander
Mikhail Yegorov
Alexander Zetterberg
UConn (19)
Nicholas Carabin
Kevin Fitzgerald
Tristan Fraser
Viking Gustavsson Nyberg
Tommy Heaney
Tabor Heaslip
Kai Janviriya
Thomas Messineo
Joey Muldowney
Mike Murtagh
Tyler Muszelik
Jack Pascucci
Jacob Percival
Hudson Schandor
Kaden Shahan
Filip Sitar
Bauer Swift
Ryan Tattle
Callum Tung
See Also: The Best Fits for Boston College Men's Hockey Forward James Hagens in 2025 NHL Draft
Maine (20)
Luke Antonacci
Grayson Arnott
Albin Boija
David Breazeale
Anthony Calafiore
Aidan Carney
Brandon Chabrier
John Dalton
Thomas Freel
Brandon Holt
Oskar Komarov
Liam Lesakowski
Ross Mitton
Nicholas Niemo
Bodie Nobes
Thomas Pichette
Charlie Russell
Sullivan Scholle
Harrison Scott
Gage Stewart
Massachusetts (20)
Linden Alger
Michael Cameron
Bo Cosman
Francesco Dell’Elce
James Duerr
Cameron Dunn
Michael Hrabal
Jackson Irving
Daniel Jencko
Lawrence Keenan
Ryan Lautenbach
Charlie Lieberman
Finn Loftus
Owen Murray
Jack Musa
Joey Musa
Robert Norton
Kennedy O’Connor
Lucas Olvestad
Nicholas VanTassell
UMass Lowell (27)
Mitchell Becker
Dillan Bentley
Pierson Brandon
Tate Brandon
Daniel Buchbinder
Mirko Buttazzoni
Ian Carpentier
Owen Cole
Jack Collins
Dylan Cook
Connor Eddy
Beni Halasz
Isac Jonsson
Sean Kilcullen
Jacob MacDonald
Ben Meehan
Jaiden Moriello
Edvard Nordlund
Stefan Owens
Lee Parks
Dominick Rivelli
Jack Robilotti
TJ Schweighardt
Roc Truman
Scout Truman
Jak Vaarwerk
Henry Welsch
See Also: Hockey Forward Prospect Mason West Commits to Michigan State Over Boston College
Merrimack (26)
Ethan Bono
Zach Bookman
Caden Cranston
Ty Daneault
Michael Emerson
Caelan Fitzpatrick
Trevor Griebel
Mark Hillier
Jordan Hughesman
Ryan Keyes
Nathan King
Cam Kungle
Max Lundgren
Josef Mysak
Ryan O’Connell
Nick Pierre
Seamus Powell
Jack Richard
Harrison Roy
David Sacco
Antonio Venuto
Hunter Wallace
Nils Wallstrom
Max Wattvil
Luke Weilandt
Vann Yuhas
New Hampshire (21)
Jack Babbage
Ryan Conmy
Rico DiMatteo
Brendan Fitzgerald
Alex Gagne
Raphael Gaughan
Zachary Hahn
Colton Huard
Nikolai Jenson
Cy LeClerc
Luis Lindner
Connor Lovett
Ryan MacPherson
Josh Player
Luke Reid
Nick Ring
Jason Siedem
Kristaps Skrastins
Connor Sweeney
Ronan Walsh
Jared Whale
Northeastern (20)
Harrison Chesney
Joe Connor
Seth Constance
Jackson Dorrington
Griffin Erdman
James Fisher
Ethan Fredericks
Jack Henry
Jake Higgins
Dylan Hryckowian
Joaquim Lemay
Cam Lund
Marc Lund
Ryan McGuire
Andy Moore
Ben Poitras
Nick Rheaume
Eli Sebastian
Quentin Sigurdson
Cameron Whitehead
See Also: Boston College Men's Hockey Commit Noah Davidson Signs With Medicine Hat Tigers
Providence (13)
Zachary Borgiel
Braiden Clark
John Driscoll
Carl Fish
Cam Gendron
Taige Harding
Connor Kelley
Tomas Machu
Samo Meritahti
Ryan O’Reilly
Nick Poisson
Logan Will
Chase Yoder
Vermont (26)
Nick Ahearn
Eli Barnett
Matt Cato
Mateo Dixon
Mario Gasparini
Dawson Good
Simon Jellus
Charlie Kinsman
Michael La Starza
Massimo Lombardi
Connor Mackenize
Jack Malinski
Axel Mangbo
Luca Muzenberger
Duncan Ramsay
Keenan Rancier
Jens Richards
Daniel Sambuco
Thomas Sinclair
Timofei Spitserov
Blake Steenerson
Max Strand
Philip Tornqvist
Sebastian Tornqvist
Isak Walther
Will Zapernick
2024-25 Hockey East All-Academic All-Star Team
G: Ryan Keyes, Merrimack
D: Linden Alger, UMass
D: Kevin Fitzgerald, UConn
D: Alex Gagne, New Hampshire
D: Finn Loftus, UMass
D: Luke Reid, New Hampshire
D: Max Wattvil, Merrimack
F: James Duerr, UMass
F: Cam Dunn, UMass
F: Thomas Freel, Maine
F: Charlie Russell, Maine
F: Luke Weilandt, Merrimack