Thatcher Demko Agrees To Big Extension with Vancouver Canucks

The former Boston College product is going to get a huge raise from the Canucks
Thatcher Demko is going to be a very wealthy man. On Wednesday, the former Boston College goalie reportedly inked a 5 year/$25 million dollar extension with the Vancouver Canucks. This new deal will keep the newly minted starter in Vancouver through the 2025-26 season. According to Sportsnet Canada he currently was playing under a two year bridge deal worth $1.05 million a year.

Previously a backup to Jacob Markstom, Demko was named the starter this season, and has been solid with a 12-12-1 record, a 2.77 GAA, a .917 save percentage and one shutout. Last season, Demko set a playoff record with 48 saves in an NHL playoff game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Demko now 25, played for Boston College for two seasons from 2013-2015, amassing a 27-8-4 record, a .935% save percentage and ten shutouts. He was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. 

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro

