Two Boston College Men's Hockey Forwards Earn Conference Honors
The Boston College men’s hockey team completed a series sweep of the No. 12 St. Cloud State Huskies 4-1 and 2-1 over the weekend, its first of the season.
The impressive performance earned two players on the team weekly awards from Hockey East.
Left winger Gabe Perreault was awarded Co-Player of the Week and center James Hagens was awarded Rookie of the Week.
Throughout the two games, Perreault scored three goals and tallied a block. Two of his scores were game-winners which included the goal that put the Eagles up 2-1 in the third period of the second game.
Hagens tallied four assists, one block, and went 16-9 in faceoffs. One of his assists was on the game-winning goal in the second contest of the weekend.
The duo are the third and fourth Eagles to receive a weekly award from Hockey East so far this year. Right winger Ryan Leonard was named Co-Player of the Week last week for his performance in Boston College's win over Western Michigan and goalie Jacob Fowler was named Goaltender of the Week for his performance in the team's season opening series split against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans.
Perreault and Hagens join Maine forward Harrison Scott (Co-Player of the Week), Providence goalie Zachary Borgiel (Goaltender of the Week), and Vermont goalie Axel Mangbo (Defender of the Week) in earning weekly honors.
