Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 5
Boston College men’s hockey swept its slate of games last week in a road series with the Vermont Catamounts.
In the first game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles beat the Catamounts 2-1. BC forward Dean Letourneau scored first for the Eagles and held the lead until Vermont forward Max Strand tied up the game with under five minutes in regulation. Boston College forward Landan Resendes scored the game-winner with a minute and a half left.
In the second game of the set, Boston College shutout Vermont 5-0, its first shutout of the season. The Eagles saw goals from forward Will Vote, forward Jake Sondreal, defenseman Nolan Joyce, defenseman Lukas Gustafsson, and forward Will Moore.
Although the team picked up a pair of wins, Boston College stayed put at No. 18 in this week’s USCHO poll with 147 points
Michigan State was the unanimous pick for the top spot with 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points followed by Michigan at No. 2 with 933 points, Minnesota Duluth at No. 3 with 809 points, Denver at No. 4 with 765 points, and Penn State rounded out the top five with 758 points.
In total, seven Hockey East teams were in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Maine at No. 8 with 659 points, Northeastern at No. 11 with 463 points, UMass at No. 12 with 415 points, Boston University at No. 13 with 407 points, UConn at No. 14 with 346 points, and Providence at No. 15 with 326 points.
No unranked conference teams received a vote this week, however local foe Harvard picked up eight votes as well as Bentley.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 6 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan State (50)- 1000, 7-1
- Michigan- 933, 10-2
- Minnesota Duluth- 809, 10-2
- Denver- 765, 6-3-1
- Penn State- 758, 9-3
- North Dakota- 721, 7-3
- Wisconsin- 691, 7-1-2
- Maine- 659, 6-3-1
- Western Michigan- 639, 5-5
- Quinnipiac- 545, 6-3-2
- Northeastern- 463, 7-1
- UMass- 415, 7-4
- Boston University- 407, 5-5-1
- UConn- 346, 4-4-2
- Providence- 326, 4-3-2
- Minnesota State- 189, 4-2-4
- Colorado College- 170, 6-3-1
- Boston College- 147, 4-4-1
- Dartmouth- 113, 4-0
- Cornell- 107, 2-2
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 102, Miami 78, Union 38, Michigan Tech 25, St. Cloud State 16, Omaha 14, Bentley 8, Harvard 8, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 2, RIT 2, Arizona State 1