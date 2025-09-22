BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked in USCHO Preseason Poll

The Eagles will start their 2025-26 campaign inside the top ten of the rankings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

USCHO released its first poll for the 2025-26 season on Monday which featured Boston College. 

The Eagles ranked No. 6 with 647 points, two spots below where they ended the 2024-25 season. 

Western Michigan, the defending national champions, is sitting atop the rankings with 29 first-place votes and 921 points, followed by Boston University at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 907 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with 14 first-place votes and 877 points, Denver at No. 4 with 840 points, and Penn State caps off the top five with three first-place votes and 820 points. 

The only other team to receive a first-place vote was Michigan. The Wolverines came in at No. 12 with the sole vote and 434 points. 

In total, six Hockey East teams made the rankings. Joining Boston University and Boston College is Maine at No. 7 with 619, Providence at No. 9 with 559, UConn at No. 10 with 542, and UMass at No. 15 with 311.

Two other conference teams received votes, however narrowly missed the rankings. Northeastern and UMass Lowell both received 23 votes apiece which is tied for the third-most for non-ranked teams. 

With the rankings, Boston College’s non-conference slate is stacked with some of the top matchups in the country.  Some notable games include No. 1 Western Michigan in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in December, No. 4 Denver in October, at No. 8 Minnesota in October, No. 13 Quinnipiac next weekend, and potentially No. 20 Wisconsin in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in December. 

Boston College opens its season on Friday, Oct. 3 against Quinnipiac at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Preseason Poll: 

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

  1. Western Michigan (29)-921
  2. Boston University (3)- 907
  3. Michigan State (14)- 877
  4. Denver- 840
  5. Penn State (3)- 820
  6. Boston College- 647
  7. Maine- 619
  8. Minnesota- 592
  9. Providence- 559
  10. UConn- 542
  11. North Dakota- 536
  12. Michigan (1)- 434
  13. Quinnipiac- 373
  14. Arizona State- 358
  15. UMass- 311
  16. Ohio State- 280
  17. Cornell- 228
  18. Minnesota State- 169
  19. St. Thomas- 92
  20. Wisconsin- 78

Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

