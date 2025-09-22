Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked in USCHO Preseason Poll
USCHO released its first poll for the 2025-26 season on Monday which featured Boston College.
The Eagles ranked No. 6 with 647 points, two spots below where they ended the 2024-25 season.
Western Michigan, the defending national champions, is sitting atop the rankings with 29 first-place votes and 921 points, followed by Boston University at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 907 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with 14 first-place votes and 877 points, Denver at No. 4 with 840 points, and Penn State caps off the top five with three first-place votes and 820 points.
The only other team to receive a first-place vote was Michigan. The Wolverines came in at No. 12 with the sole vote and 434 points.
In total, six Hockey East teams made the rankings. Joining Boston University and Boston College is Maine at No. 7 with 619, Providence at No. 9 with 559, UConn at No. 10 with 542, and UMass at No. 15 with 311.
Two other conference teams received votes, however narrowly missed the rankings. Northeastern and UMass Lowell both received 23 votes apiece which is tied for the third-most for non-ranked teams.
With the rankings, Boston College’s non-conference slate is stacked with some of the top matchups in the country. Some notable games include No. 1 Western Michigan in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in December, No. 4 Denver in October, at No. 8 Minnesota in October, No. 13 Quinnipiac next weekend, and potentially No. 20 Wisconsin in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in December.
Boston College opens its season on Friday, Oct. 3 against Quinnipiac at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Preseason Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Western Michigan (29)-921
- Boston University (3)- 907
- Michigan State (14)- 877
- Denver- 840
- Penn State (3)- 820
- Boston College- 647
- Maine- 619
- Minnesota- 592
- Providence- 559
- UConn- 542
- North Dakota- 536
- Michigan (1)- 434
- Quinnipiac- 373
- Arizona State- 358
- UMass- 311
- Ohio State- 280
- Cornell- 228
- Minnesota State- 169
- St. Thomas- 92
- Wisconsin- 78
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1