Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked in CHN 2024-25 Preseason Top 10
The Boston College men’s hockey team is set to have another dominant season after an impressive 34-6-1 campaign during the 2023-24 season.
The season included a Hockey East championship, winning the 2024 Providence Regional, and making an appearance in the Frozen Four, however falling short in the national championship to Denver 2-0.
With the new season inching closer and preseason polls being released, that sentiment seems to be holding true.
On Monday, College Hockey News released its 2024-25 Preseason Top 10 which has Boston College atop the list.
The reigning national champions, the Denver Pioneers, is narrowly behind at No. 2, followed by Minnesota at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4, and North Dakota capping off the top five.
CHN is one of multiple preseason polls that the Eagles are sitting high on. Boston College is also atop the Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll with 109 total votes and nine first-place votes, as well as No. 2 in the USCHO Division I Men's Hockey Preseason Poll with 945 total points and six first-place votes.
"The Eagles returned their starting goalie (Jacob Fowler) and two-thirds of last year's top line (Leonard and Gabe Perreault), who dominated college hockey almost wire-to-wire," wrote College Hockey News on why the Eagles earned the No. 1 spot. "Eamon Powell, BC's top defenseman, is back for a fifth season. BC must find a way to replace Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier, who both signed NHL deals. However, BC's recruiting class is one of the best in the nation, and freshman James Hagens could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft."
Below are the full rankings for the preseason top ten.
2024-25 College Hockey News Men’s Preseason Top 10:
- Boston College Eagles
- Denver Pioneers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Michigan Wolverines
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Michigan State Spartans
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Boston University Terriers
- Cornell Big Red
- Colorado College Tigers
The Eagles kick off their season on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.