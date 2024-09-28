2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Gentry Shamburger
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Gentry Shamburger.
Shamburger is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 83 games and tallied two goals and one assist for three points. In his sophomore campaign, he won 26 faceoffs and blocked 13 shots.
Prior to joining the Eagles, the 23-year-old spent four seasons with the USHS-Prep program Avon Old Farms School (2016-20) where he appeared in 106 games and tallied ten goals and 24 assists for 34 points. During the 2018-19 season, he recorded the third-most assists (ten) and tied for the sixth-most points on the team.
Other stints during his hockey career include the TPH Thunder 14U AAA (2014-15) and 16U AAA (2015-16) teams as well as the Buffalo Regals 18U AAA (2017-18) and the Mid Fairfield Rangers 18U AAA (2018-19) teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Gentry Shamburger
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Year: Graduate
Position: Forward
Number: 14
Shoots: R
Measurements: 6’1” 203 lbs
