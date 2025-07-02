Will Skahan Reflects on First Year at Boston College
Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Will Skahan completed his first collegiate season this past spring.
During his freshman campaign, he appeared in 30 games and recorded two goals and five assists for seven points as well as 13 blocks.
Skahan reflected on his first year on the Heights and the difference of play in college hockey versus other leagues during the Utah Mammoth’s development camp this week.
“I just think the jump of the pace of play,” said Skahan. “I mean, it's fast. The Hockey East is such tough hockey. Everybody's so much stronger and bigger and faster than the USHL. But yeah, I think just adjusting to that pace pretty quickly was really beneficial for me just being able to keep up with the pace and also make better plays out there cause when you don't have as much time you kind of tend to panic or whatever. But yeah I think just having more confidence with the puck as the season went on really helped me out a lot.”
He also shared what he was looking forward to going into his second year in Chestnut Hill and what opportunities might come his way this upcoming season.
“Yeah, hopefully I'll play a lot more next year just with two older guys who were really good moving on to the next level,” said Skahan. “I think that'll be a big spot for me to jump up and hopefully take hold of that spot and play well in that position.”
He was drafted by Utah, formerly known as the Hockey Club, in the 2024 NHL Draft with the No. 65 (second round) overall pick.
In his first campaign with the Eagles, Boston College went 27-8-2 overall which included a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, won the Hockey East regular season title, made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament, and made it to the Manchester Regional Final where it lost to Denver 3-1.
Skahan spoke on what he learned from the experience.
“Yeah, you can't take any games off or any shifts off,” said Skahan. “Everybody's really good when it comes to that time of the season. You got to expect everybody's best and you have to bring your own best and yeah, it was really hard, but we're looking to get back there next year.”
The 19-year-old talked about what he needs to work and improve.
“I think just being quicker,” said Skahan. “I have a big frame out there. I think just using my stick better and being as physical as I can be and that in the college hockey, I think that's so important and they really tell me about that a lot here.”
Utah will conclude its development camp on Thursday.