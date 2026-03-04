Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Hurricanes-Canucks, Blues-Kraken, Islanders-Ducks)

That’s now nine wins in a row after another 3-0 night on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets and Stars took care of business, and the Senators-Oilers game flew over the total with nine goals.

There are just five NHL games on the docket on Wednesday night.

I’m looking at the Hurricanes, Kraken, and a high-scoring game in Anaheim for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 4.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, March 4

Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (-115) at Vancouver Canucks

Seattle Kraken (-148) vs. St. Louis Blues

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-115)

The Hurricanes saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a tough loss in Seattle on Monday night. Carolina outshot the Kraken 36-15, but could muster just a single goal in the 2-1 defeat.

The Canes now get a great chance to bounce back as big favorites in Vancouver. The Canucks have been outscored 11-2 in their last two games, and 28-10 during their six-game losing streak. They’re just 3-18-4 in their last 25 games with a goal differential of 52-107.

I’ll back Carolina to get back on track with a blowout win tonight against a Canucks team that can’t wait for the season to end.

The Kraken have bounced back nicely with two straight wins following two losses out of the break. One of those did come in St. Louis, where the Blues beat Seattle 5-1.

However, things should be different tonight in Seattle.

The Kraken are 16-9-5 at home on the season while the Blues are just 8-17-3. Furthermore, the Blues haven’t won two straight games since the middle of January, going 3-8-1 in their last 12 contests.

The Ducks lost 5-1 last night to the Avalanche, ending their five-game winning streak, and are right back at it tonight against the Islanders. While that game went UNDER the total, the OVER is still 37-23 for Anaheim, including 19-11 at home.

The Islanders have gone OVER the total in three straight games, and it’s now David Rittich between the pipes – not Vezina Trophy candidate Ilya Sorokin.

Rittich is 13-8-3 on the season with a 2.63 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. He allowed four goals on 33 shots in his only start since the Olympic break on Sunday.

It’ll likely be backup netminder Ville Husso for the Ducks after Lukas Dostal started last night. Husso is 6-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and .882 SV% this season, allowing four goals or more in six of his 11 starts.

