Icebreaker, Ranked Showdowns, Women's No. 1 vs. 4 Top Busy Hockey Week: Puck Drop
Arizona State was the center of the college hockey world last weekend, where it hosted Penn State for high-flying opening salvo for the season, and it might be again in Week 2 of the men's season.
On Friday, this year's Ice Breaker Tournament will feature Alaska (Fairbanks) against No. 8 Quinnipiac on the first semifinal, followed by the No. 15 host Sun Devils against Notre Dame. If Quinnipiac and Arizona State both win and advance to Saturday's championship, there will be four non-conference meetings between ranked teams this weekend.
Boston College playing two games in Minnesota was the matchup most fans circled on the schedule heading into the season, but both had setbacks last week and dropped out of the top 10 of the rankings. Neither can afford an early-season sweep.
Instead, No. 9 Michigan at No. 7 Providence has become the matchup to watch. The Wolverines destroyed Mercyhurst with a sweep by a combined score of 18-1, while Providence edged Quinnipiac in an home exhibition 2-1. This will technically be the Friars' season opener.
The other showdown between ranked teams is No. 18 St. Thomas at No. 10 North Dakota. Next season they'll be in the same conference as the NCHC goes to a 10-team league. St. Thomas, located in the Twin Cities, made the jump to Division I for all sports beginning with the 2021-22 season. Last year it finished second in the CCHA.
On the women's there'e three ranked matchups, but No. 4 UMD at No. 1 Wisconsin is the first top-four meeting of the young season. ÈveGascon might be the best goaltender in the nation, and is squaring off against the reigning national champions on their home ice.
Men's Schedule
Matchups of Ranked Teams Bolded
Thursday’s Games (All Times ET)
Non-Conference
Clarkson at No. 4 Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Ferris State at No. 1 Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at No. 2 Michigan State, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Boston College at No. 12 Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Exhibition
Team USA Under 18 at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlantic America
Sacred Heart at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Hockey East
Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Ice Breaker (at Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.)
Alaska Fairbanks at No. 8 Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at No. 15 Arizona State, 10 p.m.
Non-Conference
Bowling Green at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Michigan at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m.
Union at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at No. 6 Maine, 7 p.m.
Army at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Miami at RPI, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Boston College at No. 12 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at No. 4 Penn State, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Western Michigan at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Colgate at No. 3 Boston University, 7 p.m.
No. 14 UMass at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Lake Superior State, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at No. 2 Michigan State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
No. 19 St. Thomas at No. 10 North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State, 8:07 p.m.
Augustana at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Bentley at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Denver at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlantic America
Sacred Heart at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Ice Breaker (at Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.)
Alaska Fairbanks vs. Notre Dame or No. 15 Arizona State, TBD
No. 8 Quinnipiac vs. Notre Dame or No. 15 Arizona State, TBD
Non-Conference
Union at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Niagara, 5 p.m.
Miami at RPI, 6 p.m.
Colgate at No. 3 Boston University, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood at Lake Superior State, 6 p.m.
LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Michigan at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at No. 6 Maine, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Bentley at No. 5 Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Non-Conference
Stonehill at Army, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.
No. 19 St. Thomas at No. 10 North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Women's Schedule
Matchups of Ranked Teams Bolded
Friday’s Games (All Times ET)
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, noon
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Assumption at Post, 1 p.m.
Providence at No. 13 Northeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Anselm at Maine, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Quinnipiac at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Lindenwood, 5 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Bemidji State at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Boston University at No. 8 Colgate, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Penn State at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Vermont at No. 12 St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Union, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 St. Cloud State at No. 3 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
LIU at Saint Michael’s, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Post at Assumption, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Penn State at Delaware, 2 p.m.
RPI at No. 13 Northeastern, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Providence 2 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Vermont at No. 12 St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Quinnipiac at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 3 p.m.
Stonehill at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at Union, 3 p.m.
LIU at Saint Michael’s, 3 p.m.
No. 14 Boston University at No. 8 Colgate, 6 p.m.
Bemidji State at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Today's Games
No Games Scheduled
Did You Notice?
• Former Northeastern goaltender Cayden Primeau was claimed by the by the Toronto Maple Leafs off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. He had been acquired in an offseason trade with Montreal for a seventh-round selection. Rosters were set on Monday for Tuesday's start to the NHL season.
• Former Boston University defenseman Matt Grzelcyk signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. For more, see Breakaway On SI.
• Connor McDavid's contract extension (two years, $12.5 million for each starting next season) understandingly dominated the headlines on Monday, but the Edmonton Oilers also signed former Providence College defenseman Jake Walman to a seven-year deal worth $49 million.
• Alaska Fairbanks men’s hockey would like find a new league home following the dissolution of the WCHA back in 2021. Head coach Erik Largen told the Duluth News Tribune: “We’ve put together a really competitive schedule year-in and year-out. We’ve had some really quality teams, quality people have been up here. At the same point, it’d be nice for us to finally find a home and just have that consistency for home and away scheduling.” Their best hope might be for the five current independents to eventually form their own league as more teams join Division I.
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 7, 1901: Hall of Fame center Frank Boucher, who would coach the New York Rangers to a Stanley Cup, was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
October 7, 1951: Harvard center Bob McManama was born in Belmont, Mass.
October 7, 1960: Western Michigan center Ross Fitzpatrick was born in Pentiction, British Columbia.
October 7, 1966: St. Lawrence defenseman Mike Hurlbut was born in Massena, N.Y.
October 7, 1966: Northern Michigan defenseman Darryl Olsen was born in Calgary, Alberta.
October 7, 1969: Princeton center Andre Faust was born in Joliette, Quebec.
October 7, 1972: The New York Islanders hosted the Atlanta Flames in the NHL debut for both new franchises. The Flames pulled out a 3-2 victory.
October 7, 1988: Miami defenseman Cameron Schilling was born in Carmel, Ind.
October 7, 1991: Northeastern defenseman Josh Manson was born in Hinsdale, Ill.
October 7, 1992: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour had a rough night when the Tampa Bay Lightning made their NHL debut at Expo Hall. Chris Kontos scored the first two goals in franchise history and four times overall to lead a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had reached the Stanley Cup Finals the previous season.
October 7, 1995: Former UMD forward Brett Hull notched an assist for his 700th point, but the St. Louis Blues lost 4-1 at the Washington Capitals.
October 7, 1999: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios recorded his 800th career point with an assist as the Detroit Red Wings crushed the Atlanta Thrashers 7-1.
October 7, 2000: Cornell center Matthew Stienburg was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"It takes brains. It's not like a forward, where you can get away with scoring and not play defense. On defense you have to be thinking.”- Chris Chelios
We'll Leave You With This ...
The former Maine right wing has a new gig ...