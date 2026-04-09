Ranking Boston College Men's Basketball Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures: The Extra Point

With the 2026 NCAA Division I men's basketball transfer portal officially opening at midnight on Tuesday, April 7, Boston College men's basketball has already seen the majority of its roster seek opportunities elsewhere.

The trend has been seen all throughout college basketball. Over 1,500 men's basketball players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal in just the first 24 hours of it being open, according to Matt Norlander from CBS Sports.

There are now 1,500 men's D-I players registered in the portal. The activation started at midnight. pic.twitter.com/U4VsdLXnAt — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 7, 2026

BC's number of players in the portal reached double digits on Thursday morning when forward Jason Asemota announced his decision to enter.

Boston College forward Jason Asemota plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Asemota is a former top-40 recruit and is represented by @excelbasketball.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/VTCLTUTQWq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

With new head coach Luke Murray set to join the Eagles after UConn's national championship defeat to Michigan, he'll have plenty of work to do to get BC's roster into shape.

It's unclear whether Murray wanted a total roster rebuild in his first season at Chestnut Hill, but let's take a look at the players who could've helped him succeed:

5. Luka Toews - Guard

Toews announced his decision to enter the portal on the first day of its opening. The sophomore point guard, standing at 6-foot-1, served as Earl Grant's floor general this past season.

Toews averaged 6.3 points and 2.2 assists per game this season, while shooting an efficient 39.2% from three-point range.

The Tokyo, Japan native could have served as a valuable guard for Murray, either off the bench in a reserve role or retaining his place as a starter.

4. Boden Kapke - Forward/Center

Kapke entered the transfer portal on April 4 after one season in Chestnut Hill.

The junior's impact on the offensive end grew as the season went on, and he finished the season averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Kapke played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Butler before transferring to BC. Murray will be looking for another big man who can fill the void that Kapke leaves behind.

3. Donald Hand Jr. - Guard

Hand Jr. entered the portal on April 6 after three seasons in Chestnut Hill. The junior from Virginia Beach, VA had his best season in 2024-25, averaging 15.7 points per game.

He took a step back this past season, struggling with his shot. He averaged 12.4 points per game on 33% from the field and just 22.6% from three-point range.

With Murray's acumen for coaching offensive talent well-documented, there was a strong possibility that Hand Jr. would return to form in his senior season. He'll have to find his groove elsewhere.

2. Jayden Hastings - Forward

Hastings joined his former teammates by joining the transfer portal on April 7. The sophomore from Orlando, FL is a strong presence on the defensive end, and could have served as an anchor on Murray's defense.

He's struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 50% from the stripe this past year.

Still, his energy and activity under the rim would have been valuable in Murray's first season.

1. Fred Payne - Guard

Payne was BC's top scorer in 2025-26, and the punch he provides on offense will be missed. He averaged a team-high 15.8 points per game.

This was a huge improvement from his 2024-25 year, where he averaged 6.9 points per game. He's also a pesky on-ball defender, capturing 1.1 steals in his 34.7 minutes per game.

As a talented microwave scorer, he should have his fair share of options when it comes to picking his next college.