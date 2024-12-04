2025 Edge Rusher Jayden Fry Solidifies Flip to Boston College on National Signing Day
3-Star edge rusher Jayden Fry from Rolesville, North Carolina signed his letter of intent to attend and play for the Boston College Eagles on National Signing Day.
Fry committed to the Eagles back in early November when he announced his flip from South Florida. The North Carolina stated that after that, his commitment was locked down.
"Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited and supported me on this journey," Fry said in his post, "After a great visit and careful consideration, I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Boston College and that my recruitment is officially closed."
Fry had been committed to South Florida since June of this year, but he picked up an offer from the Eagles months later in October and decommitted from USF a little over a month after receiving the offer.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 230 lbs., Fry has excellent size for an edge rusher and could likely be a player that can contribute as a freshman to a defense that has struggled at times in 2024, not to mention the fact that some fresh faces will have plenty of opportunity in the absence of some of the front seven next season. Fry and the rest of the Rolesville Rams will play in the NCHSAA state title matchup against Cleveland this Friday night.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Fry is ranked No. 1743 nationally, No. 132 positionally and the No. 40 player in all of North Carolina.
