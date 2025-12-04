Boston College Adds Commitment from 2027 Maryland DL

Just 24 hours after the early signing day for the 2026 class, Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff have added a talented commit in the class of 2027.

Defensive lineman Xzavier Whittington from Aberdeen, Maryland is the latest player to join Boston College's 2027 class, making his commitment official with a post on social media on December 4, 2025.

He stands 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. and has been an impressive force in the middle during his time at Aberdeen High School. Across two seasons of varsity play, the Maryland native has compiled 81 tackles, 21.0 TFL's and 11.0 sacks. He's been a near constant figure in opposing team's backfields, using his massive frame to easily shed blockers.

While Whittington is still unranked as a prospect, he already possesses a division one build, and has put many elite skills on display throughout his brief varsity career thus far.

With the addition of the talented defender, the Eagles are now up to four commits in the 2027 class, and are currently ranked as the No. 20 class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025)

2026 Boston College Commits

