Boston College Baseball Adds Former Marist Pitcher with Sizzling Fastball
Ethan Marzo, a redshirt sophomore, announced his decision to transfer to Boston College to play for Todd Interdonato, BC’s head baseball coach, for the upcoming 2026 season on Monday via X. As a redshirt freshman at Marist, where Marzo started his collegiate baseball career, he registered an earned runs average of 3.35 in 37.2 innings pitched.
“Grateful for the opportunity, time to work!” Marzo said.
Marzo is the fifth addition to Interdonato’s program this offseason, along with infielder Sean Martinez (Saint Peter’s), pitcher Drew Grumbles (Johns Hopkins), outfielder Carter Hendrickson (Xavier) and infielder Ty Mainolfi (Dayton).
The six-foot, 200-pound righthander mostly came out of the bullpen for the Red Foxes in 2025 but made the most out of his work, tallying 41 strikeouts to 31 walks and 14 earned runs surrendered last season. Marist went 26-28 last season and is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in Division I.
Through his offseason training, Marzo has reached speeds up to 94.6 miles per hour with his fastball. Marzo’s over-the-top delivery is violent, fast-paced and aggressive on the release. To be able to generate all of that velocity with just a six-foot frame makes Marzo an exciting addition to the Eagles’ rotation, which ranked 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in team ERA last season (5.96).
A Middletown, N.J. native, Marzo is a product of Red Bank Catholic High School. Marzo made the All-MAAC Rookie Team and was an MAAC All-Academic Team selection last year.