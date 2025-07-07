Boston College Baseball 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker
The college baseball offseason is in full swing and players that have entered the transfer portal are starting to make announcements about their collegiate futures and new teams.
For Boston College, the team has lost a couple of players, including one starter in infielder Adam Magpoc.
The program has also picked up a pair of players that have the potential to be a big help next season.
Below is the full list of losses and pick ups in the portal this offseason.
Departures
Adam Magpoc, INF
Infielder Adam Magpoc entered the transfer portal during the offseason and has committed to San Diego State.
He spent two seasons at Boston College. In 2025, he played both infield and outfield and recorded a .232 batting average with 43 hits, three home runs, 27 runs batted in, 33 drawn walks, and 27 stolen bases.
He had the seventh-most hits, the second-most doubles, tied for the fourth-most home runs, the sixth-most runs batted in, tied for the most drawn walks, and had the second-most stolen bases among the team.
Tony Humphrey, OF
Outfielder Tony Humphrey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on June 2 after spending two seasons on the Heights and not appearing in a game.
He announced his transfer to Central Connecticut State on June 18.
Arrivals
Drew Grumbles, P, Johns Hopkins
Former Johns Hopkins pitcher Drew Grumbles announced his decision to transfer to Boston College on July 4.
This past season, he boasted a 1.75 ERA and 8-0 record after he allowed 49 hits, 21 runs (13 earned), walked 24 batters, and struck out 73 in 67.0 innings of work.
Carter Hendrickson, OF, Xavier
Former Xavier outfielder Carter Hendrickson shared he was joining the Eagles on June 8.
In 2025, he started in all 59 games and batted .283 with 62 hits, seven home runs, 41 drawn walks, and 38 runs batted in. He also tallied a .438 slugging percentage and .430 on-base percentage. He also notched a .992 fielding percentage.
His performance helped the Musketeers to a 32-27 overall record and appearance in the Big East Tournament.