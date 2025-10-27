Boston College Commits Flashing Future Potential
While the 2025 season has not exactly gone according to plan thus far, the future continues to look bright for Boston College who currently holds 27 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class.
Of those 27 commits, four players put together truly dominant performances this week for their high school football teams, so let's take a look at which commits made the cut.
DL Jackson Carlisle - Central High School (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Central (7-2) 37, Hueytown (5-4) 21
Future Eagles defender Jackson Carlisle has been nothing short of sensational this season for Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He's dominated opposing teams up front all year long, and continued to do this past Friday night against Hueytown.
Carlisle helped his team to a 37-21 win, finishing the game with eight tackles, 4.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks. Through nine games this season, the senior has compiled 54 tackles, 20.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks.
RB Sedric Addison - Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, Georgia)
Peachtree Ridge (6-3) 36, Parkview (3-6) 26
Sedric Addison put together a clinic this past Friday night, showcasing every aspect of his game in a 36-26 win over Parkview High School. Take a look at the clip above and watch how he is able to not only show off his impressive speed on a 60 yard touchdown scamper, but use his incredible strength and contact balance to gain tough yardage as well.
The Eagles' commit finished the game with 11 rush attempts for 198 yards and a score, and now has 606 yards and six touchdowns on the season.
QB DJ Bordeaux - Legend High School (Parker, Colorado)
Legend (8-1) 51, Douglas County (4-5) 9
The future in Chestnut Hill looks bright so long as Eagles' commit DJ Bordeaux is a part of it. After being featured on last week's list, the future Boston College signal caller once again put together a stellar performance for his high school team.
Bordeaux led the Legend Titans to a 51-9 win over Douglas County High School, completing 5-of-8 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also got a bit involved on the ground, adding 16 more yards on four carries.
Look at the above clip and see Bordeaux's impressive touch on his downfield throws, as well as his escapability in the pocket. While he still remains just a 3-Star prospect, Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' staff look to have found an elite talent.
WR Kelvin Brown - Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida)
Raines (8-0) 58, Yulee (7-2) 6
While his opportunities throughout a blowout victory were a bit limited, Kelvin Brown certainly made the most of them this past week. In a 58-6 win over Yulee High School, the future Eagles' wideout hauled in just four passes, but compiled 86 yards and two touchdowns.
His big play ability was on full display as on his first score of the night, the 5-foot-10, 165 lb. speedster took a slant pass from midfield all the way to the endzone. His other touchdown reception came on a slant further into Yulee territory with Brown snagging it along the goal line.
While he may need to bulk up a bit in order to be ready for the next level, the Florida native is an electrifying talent that will bring explosive play potential to the Eagles' offense.