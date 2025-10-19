Top Performances from Boston College Commits This Week
Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' staff have earned 27 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class so far, and four in the class of 2027. Each week this fall, the future stars of Boston College football have taken the field for their respective high school teams, so let's take a look at this week's top performers.
QB DJ Bordeaux - Legend High School (Parker, Colorado)
Legend (7-1) 56, Fountain-Fort Carson (6-2)13
In an absolutely lopsided victory for the Legend Titans from Parker, Colorado, Eagles quarterback commit DJ Bordeaux was nothing short of sensational. Taking on a team that entered with the same regular season record as his own, the future Boston College signal caller completed 13-of-22 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
He was also extremely effective on the ground, adding seven carries for 76 yards and two more scores.
Take a look at Bordeaux's impressive highlights from the October 17 game. He was able to show off his pinpoint accuracy and arm strength as well as his ability to run in the open field. In the final two plays from the clip above, look at how the future Eagles quarterback is able to place the ball where only his wideout can haul it in.
WR Nyqir Helton - Winslow Township High School (Atco, New Jersey)
Winslow Township (6-2) 41, Mainland Regional (4-4) 6
Eagles wide receiver commit Nyqir Helton put on a clinic this week in a win over Mainland Regional High School from Linwood, New Jersey. He hauled in just four passes, but on those four receptions, compiled 101 yards and two touchdowns.
In the first play from the clip above, you can see his incredible speed as he runs past every defender on the field en route to a 50 yard touchdown bomb from his quarterback. In the second play, Helton shows off his physicality, laying down a key lead block on an outside run play.
So far this year, Helton has 34 receptions for 660 yards and eight touchdowns, and has helped lead his team to an impressive 6-2 regular season record.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)