Boston College Extends Four Unofficial Visit Invitations
The Boston College coaching staff has put together impressive back-to-back recruiting classes in 2025 and 2026, the most recent of which was the Eagles' top unit since 2021.
Bill O'Brien compiled a class made up of nearly 30 prospects that ranked as the No. 36 group in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Now, with just under five months until the early signing period kicks off in December, the Eagles' staff has seemingly begun turning its attention to future recruiting classes.
Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class.
Just this week, Boston College extended four unofficial visit invitations to prospects from the next few upcoming classes, 2027, 2028 and 2029.
First was 2027 athlete Xzaviauhn Whigham from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Mass. He stands at 6-foot, 190 lbs. and has spent time on both sides of the ball, lining up at cornerback, safety, wide receiver, running back and more.
He took to social media on Monday to share the news that he will be in Chestnut Hill on August 30 for the Eagles' season opener against Fordham.
The next player to receive his game day invitation was another athlete prospect, this time from the 2028 class. Michael Sherman, Jr. from St. Mary's High School in Lynn, Mass. also took to social media on Monday to share news of his invite. He is also expected to be in town for the Eagles' game against Fordham.
The 6-foot-1, 170 lb. prospect is a dynamic defender, and is able to provide an athletic spark for his offense with the ability to both stretch the field vertically and dominate underneath.
The third player to receive an unofficial visit invite for Boston College's game against Fordham was another talented 2028 prospect, Syer Copeland, who is also from Archbishop Williams High School.
A 5-foot-8, 205 lb. running back prospect, Copeland is slightly undersized, but he makes up for it with a tough nosed running style and excellent contact balance.
Boston College looked as far ahead as of the 2029 recruiting class with its final invitation, extending an unofficial visit offer to 2029 wide receiver AJ Sanchez who, like Whigham and Copeland, is also from Archbishop Williams High School.
Like the aforementioned invitees, Sanchez is also expected to make the trip on August 30 for the Fordham matchup.
While there is still plenty of time for each of these prospects to not only make their college decisions, but continue to develop as players as well, O'Brien and the Eagles' staff are getting an early evaluation on several names that could be on their radar in the future.
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)