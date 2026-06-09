Boston College Football Adds Commitment From ATH Elijah Goins to 2027 Class

Boston College football’s active recruiting day continued late on Monday evening, as the program picked up another commitment, this time from class of 2027 athlete Elijah Goins.

Goins shared the news via social media on Monday night.

Congratulations Elijah Goins on committing to Boston College! We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/XbKSbQHeca — Dakota Football (@DakotaFootball) June 9, 2026

The prospect is a product of Dakota High School in Macomb, Mich., and is rated as a three-star. He ranks No. 106 at the safety position, and No. 17 overall in Mich., according to the 247Sports Composite score.

He chose Boston College over Wisconsin, USC, Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Pitt, Mizzou, and Michigan State.

In 2025, the two-way player totaled 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one sack on the defensive side of the ball. In addition to that, he manufactured 28 receptions for 432 yards and two touchdowns on the offensive side. He also scored a pair of kickoff-return touchdowns.

Goins' commitment marks the 12th for the Eagles’ class of 2027 and the third of the day.

Boston College also picked up commitments from three-star tight end Charlie Fowler and three-star edge Alex Johnson.

The program’s other commits for the class include safety Jackson Tucker, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, wide receiver Magnus Talma, offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, cornerback Jett Watson, safety Mamadee Sangaray, wide receiver Armani Hill, and linebacker Blaize Battaglia.

With the addition of Goins, Boston College ranks No. 45 overall and No. 11 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2027 recruiting rankings.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026)

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