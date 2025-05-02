Boston College Football Adds Three-Star Class of 2026 Athlete
Boston College football continues to stay active on the recruiting trail.
The program has landed a commitment from class of 2026 athlete Steve Klein.
He made the announcement via social media early Friday morning.
Klein is a product of Westwood High School in Westwood, N.J.
He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 771 nationally, No. 46 in athletes, and No. 14 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
Klein has been a target for Boston College since last year. He received his offer from the program on Sept. 19, 2024, and had a game day visit to campus on Nov. 23 during the team’s 41-21 win over UNC.
He also recently announced an official visit to Chesnut Hill on June 20.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect is the 12th commitment to Boston College’s class of 2026 joining, EDGEs Dominic Funke and Mason Leak, defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald, athlete Gerald Green Jr., offensive tackles Marcelino Antunes Jr.. Brady Bekkenhuis, wide receiver DJ Biggins and Alex Voss, quarterback DJ Bordeaux, and offensive linemen Marek Jin and Dean Ruksnaitis.
Every commitment is rated as a three-star prospect expect for Leak, who is a four-star.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 17 overall and No. 6 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 156.45 points.
The commitment is part of an active 24 hours for Boston College’s football program. On Thursday night, the team picked up West Virginia defensive lineman transfer Makai Byerson out of the transfer portal.