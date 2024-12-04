Boston College Football Locks in Class of 2025 DL Sterling Sanders
Three-star class of 2025 defensive lineman Sterling Sanders has signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
The senior was originally a Georgia Southern commit, however flipped to Boston College and announced his decision on Oct. 28.
“I will like to say thank you to all the coaches and staff that have recruited me to play football at Georgia Southern University,” said Sanders in his announcement post. “Yall all have showed me nothing but love from day one and I will always be appreciative of everyone in the program. However, after strong consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from Georgia Southern University.”
Sanders is a product of Blythewood High School in Blythewood, S.C. During his 2024 season, he tallied 40 total tackles, 23 quarterback pressures, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one touchdown.
“With that being said after an amazing official visit this past weekend in Boston. I have decided to commit to Boston College University,” said Sanders in his flip post. “I am blessed and very excited to play for Coach O’Brien, Coach Lewis, Coach Comissiong, and the rest of the wonderful Boston College staff. Extremely excited for my new home.”
Currently, he ranks No. 1,694 nationally, No. 184 in defensive linemen, and No. 31 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
Sanders is a part of a recruiting class that ranks No. 53 overall and No. 12 in the ACC with 194.06 points.
