Boston College Football Program Sends Offer to Flanagan High School 2028 Athlete
Just a few hours into the first official game week of the 2025 college football season season, the Boston College Eagles’ football program sent a full scholarship offer to 2028 athlete Antron Branch from Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Branch announced the news on his personal X account.
“Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from boston college!!” Branch said.
Branch has received additional offers from Division I football programs such as Western Kentucky, Purdue, and Florida Atlantic, but BC is his first offer from a program in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Flanagan High School has produced six Division I defensive backs in the past two years, per the school’s assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach’s X account, and the program is a three-time district champion, a two-time regional champion, and a state champion, according to Flanagan football’s Instagram account.
Branch is listed at 5-foot-10, 162-pounds, and his primary position is listed as wide receiver on Hudl.
He is the teammate of Jacob Thomas, another Flanagan athlete, in the class of 2027, with an offer from Boston College, including numerous additional Division I offers—Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Oregon State, Nebraska, and Louisville, to name a few.
Former 2019 Cleveland Browns first-round pick Devin Bush Jr., who played for the University of Michigan as a standout linebacker, is one of the notable football alumni from Charles W. Flanagan High School, along with Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus, who also played for the Wolverines.
The only player in the class of 2028 who has verbally committed to BC is '28 quarterback and Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.) product Ramar Thomas. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound QB/athlete is just going into his sophomore season at CM and is the backup to Harvard football commit Kise Flannery.
Catholic Memorial head coach John DiBiaso Sr. said that Thomas is the closest thing the Knights have this season to former CM running back Mekhi Dodd, who is a freshman at BC this year and was one of the top running backs in the state in the class of 2025.
