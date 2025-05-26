Boston College Football Sends Offer to Class of 2026 Wide Receiver Maxwell Lovett
The Boston College Eagles football program continues to send out offers for its future recruiting classes.
One of the latest offers sent out was to class of 2026 wide receiver Maxwell Lovett.
Lovett made the announcement via social media on Sunday night.
“After a great conversation with @coachdwyatt, I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from Boston College,” said Lovett via X.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound offensive weapon is a product of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. During his junior year of high school, he caught 39 receptions for 627 yards and nine touchdowns.
Currently, Lovett is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ranks No. 232 nationally and No. 17 in the state of Colo.
The Eagles are just one of multiple programs that have offered Lovett. He also holds offers from Oregon State, UConn, Hawaii, Portland State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Louisiana Tech, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Currently, Boston College has 13 commitments in its 2026 class which includes a pair of wide receivers, Alex Voss and DJ Biggins, both three-stars.
At the moment, Boston College's class of 2026 ranks No. 20 overall and No. 7 in the ACC with 177.32 points in 247Sports' recruiting rankings.
Boston College Class of 2026 Commits:
- Mason Leak, EDGE- 4-star (Bacon Academy, Colchester, Conn.)
- Mac Fitzgerald, defensive lineman- 3-star (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.)
- Gerald Green Jr., athlete- 3-star (Moore Catholic, Staten Island, N.Y.)
- Marcelino Antunes Jr., offensive tackle- 3-star (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.)
- Brady Bekkenhuis, offensive tackle- 3-star (Arlington High, Arlington, Mass.)
- DJ Biggins, wide receiver- 3-star (Kingswood Oxford, West Hartford, Conn.)
- Steve Klein, athlete- 3-star (Westwood High, Westwood, N.J.)
- D.J. Bordeaux, quarterback- 3-star (Legend High, Parker, Colo.
- Marek Jin, interior offensive lineman- 3-star (Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, N.H.)
- Dominic Funke, EDGE- 3-star (Xaverian Brothers, Westwood, Mass.)
- Dean Ruksnaitis, interior offensive lineman- 3-star (The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.)
- Alex Voss, wide receiver- 3-star (Marvin Ridge, Waxhaw, N.C.)
- William "Tex" Vaughn, tight end- 3-star (Kings Mountain, Kings Mountain, N.C.)