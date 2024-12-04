Boston College Locks in 2025 Athlete Kaelan Chudzinski
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles continue to roll through the early signing period for football, locking in yet another talented prospect as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
3-Star wide receiver/tight end Kaelan Chudzinski officially signed with the Eagles on Wednesday. He committed to Boston College in early November and has been locked in with the Eagles ever since.
Chudzinski, who hails from Needham, Mass., is a big bodied target, standing at 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. with the ability to also play tight end. This season he's helped guide a St. Sebastian's Arrows team to a 4-3 record. He uses his big frame to haul in contested catches, and also is a very effective blocker in the run game.
While he lacks the outright speed of some other prospect in this year's recruiting class and of some of the players already on the roster, Chudzinski plays with a high motor and is a very efficient route runner.
247Sports ranks the talented prospect as the No. 128 tight end in the nation and the No. 12 player in the state of Massachusetts.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
