Boston College Locks in Elite 2025 Specialist
The Boston College Eagles continue to roll in the early signing period for football, locking in yet another elite prospect for the 2025 recruiting class.
Boston College officially signed kicker/punter Andy Quinn from the NFL Academy in London, England. He committed to the Eagles in November, and is the only specialist in the class.
Quinn spoke with Pro Football Ireland following his commitment last month, saying, "I am over the moon that I have gotten to announce that I'm going to Boston College. From the first time I started talking with the coaches back in May, since then we've been in contact almost every day. I'm delighted to be able to go to Boston and spend the next four years there."
Originally from Ireland, Quinn actually played rugby growing up and didn't begin suiting up for London's NFL Academy team until 2023. Since then, he has quickly moved up the ranks to become one of the class' most sought after prospects.
He's taken three visits to Chestnut Hill this year and says he loves the beauty of the campus. "When we went up for the official visit, my mom looked at me and said, 'You can't not go here,'" Quinn said.
His full interview with Pro Football Ireland can be found here.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
