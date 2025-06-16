Boston College Offers Two Class of 2028 Quarterbacks
Boston College football has sent out a pair of offers to two class of 2028 quarterbacks.
The first offer was to Lukas Prock, a product of The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, N.J. He shared the news via social media on Sunday.
“After a strong camp at @BCFootball and a great convo with Coach O’Brien, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the Eagles,” said Prock via X. “Grateful for the opportunity to compete at the next level—right here in my home state.”
The rising high school sophomore is from Wellesley, Mass., and also holds offers from Ohio State, Pitt, Sacramento State, Illinois, and Syracuse.
The other QB to snag an offer from the Eagles over the weekend was Ayden Edwards from Tustin High School in Tustin, Calif.
Edwards also shared the news to social media on Sunday.
“After an amazing camp i’m extremely blessed to receive an offer to Boston College,” said Edwards via X.
In 2024, he appeared in six games and went 55-of-104 as well as scored ten touchdowns.
The Eagles have been busy on the recruiting trail this past weekend, locking in two commitments for the class of 2026 from wide receiver Kelvin Brown, Jr. (Raines High School, Jacksonville, Fla.), and defensive lineman Gavin Neil (Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill.).
Currently, the Eagles have 17 commits for their class of 2026 which is ranked No. 29 overall in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings and three commitments for the class of 2027.
Boston College also has a sole commitment for the class of 2028 from quarterback Ramar Thomas out of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.