Boston College Officially Inks 3-Star Running Back Bo MacCormack
Boston College continues to roll through the early signing period, signing yet another 2025 commitment as an official member of the class.
3-Star running back Bo MacCormack, who committed just a month ago, officially signed his letter of intent with the Boston College Eagles this week. He is one of two running backs in the class, joining Mekhi Dodd from West Roxbury, Mass.
Hailing from Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Westford, Mass., MacCormack is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 9 player in the state and the No. 119 running back in the nation.
Standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs., MacCormack has great size for a division one running back and uses it to his advantage. He runs with excellent power, but also has a bit of shiftiness to his game, making defenders miss in open space when he gets the chance.
He was named the New England Private Schools Athletic Conference A Player of the Year in 2023 after an incredible junior season that saw the talented prospect compile over 2,100 all purpose yards and 31 touchdowns. While he lined up mostly at running back, MacCormack is also credited with one interception and a touchdown pass in his career at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects
Stay locked into Boston College on SI for all your Eagles news, and check out our Boston College football recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and more.