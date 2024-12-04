Boston College Signs 3-Star Athlete Bryce Lewis
The Boston College Eagles continue to roll on the recruiting trail this week, signing 3-Star athlete Bryce Lewis as an official member of the 2025 recruiting class.
The talented two-way player has been committed to Boston College since June of this year.
Hailing from Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia, Lewis is ranked as the No. 84 athlete in the nation and the No. 108 player in the state, according to 247Sports. On3 lists Lewis as a tight end and ranks him as the No. 54 player in the nation at the position.
He holds offers from over ten division one programs and chose the Eagles over the likes of Tennessee, Kansas State, Arizona and more.
As a two-way player, Lewis lines up at both tight end on offense and linebacker on defense. This season, seeing time in just seven games as a senior, Lewis finished the year with 13 tackles and 17 receptions for 241 yards.
He originally committed to the Arizona Wildcats in August of 2023, but later announced his decommitment in March of this year.
Lewis received his first offer from Boston College in May of 2023, but later received a re-offer in February of this year before eventually taking an official visit to Chestnut Hill in the spring. Shortly after his visit, he announced his commitment.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
Stay locked into Boston College on SI for all your Eagles news, and check out our Boston College football recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and more.