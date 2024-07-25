Class of 2025 Defensive Back Max Tejpaul Commits to Boston College
Boston College picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2025 defensive back Max Tejpaul on Thursday afternoon.
“I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to play football at Boston College,” wrote Tejpaul on X. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. Go Eagles.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive weapon was one of multiple prospects and commitments on campus for the program’s recruiting barbecue.
The rising senior is a product of Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., and has also played at the wide receiver position. He is the second PWO commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining tight end Dominic DeSarno.
Tejpaul is Boston College’s second commitment of the day. Class of 2026 offensive lineman Dean Ruksnaitis committed earlier in the afternoon.
The rest of the Eagles commitments for the class of 2025 include defensive linemen Josiah Victor and Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Marcus Upton, Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive linemen Denzil Williams Jr., and Robert Smith.
Currently, Boston College ranks No 47 overall and No. 11 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 190.15 points.
