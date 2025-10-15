Boston College Hosting Pair of 2027 Prospects for UCONN Matchup
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College football staff have seen a lot of success on the 2026 recruiting trail, landing 27 commitments so far with a bit more than a month to spare ahead of the early signing period.
The staff has even been able to turn a bit of its attention to the class of 2027 at times, and this week, the Eagles did just that, lining up two visits with talented prospects from the upcoming class.
Both players took to social media to make their announcements with the first being quarterback William Wood from Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 205 lbs., Wood currently unranked as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, but he has shown flashes of elite play throughout his time in varsity football so far. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, the Mass. native completed 43-of-73 passes for 770 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He also added 160 yards and another score on the ground as well. This season, through five games, he's helped Xaverian Brothers to a 3-2 record overall, but a 1-0 region record which has the Hawks tied for first place in the Catholic League.
He is teammates with current Boston College commit Dominic Funke, a 3-Star edge rusher in the 2026 class.
The next player to announce his upcoming trip to Chestnut Hill was fellow 2027 prospect, Xzaiver Whittington from Aberdeen, Maryland.
A 6-foot-3, 300 lb. defensive lineman, Whittington is also currently unranked as a prospect by major outlets, but similar to his potential future teammate, has shown flashes of elite talent. Through 14 games across his sophomore and now junior seasons, the Maryland native has 67 tackles, 16.0 TFL's and 7.0 sacks.
As of now, Boston College holds three commits in the 2027 class, the most recent of which, Zahir Mitchell, made his decision earlier this month on October 2. While there is still plenty of time before the prospects in the upcoming class make their decisions, the Eagles look to be in prime position to maybe have an early jump on the rest of the country, particularly in the Northeast region.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)