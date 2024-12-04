Eagles Lock in 2025 3-Star Linebacker Zacari Thomas
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles officially signed another member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, locking in 3-Star linebacker Zacari Thomas.
Thomas committed to Boston College back in June of this year and has been locked in with the Eagles ever since.
Hailing from Jones County High School in Gray, Georgia, Thomas is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 112 linebacker in the nation and the No. 115 player in the state.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., he has the prototypical build of a modern linebacker, built to effectively take away passing lanes and cover spread offenses. While he excels in coverage, he isn't afraid to stop the run either. Thomas plays a physical brand of football, that could very well make him an instant impact type of player for the Eagles next season.
He held offers from over six division one programs and chose Boston College over the likes of conference foes North Carolina and Georgia Tech, Kansas and more.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
Stay locked into Boston College on SI for all your Eagles news, and check out our Boston College football recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and more.