Boston College Men's Hockey Defenseman Earns Conference Honor
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey defenseman Lukas Gustafsson has been named Hockey East Defender of the Week.
The junior earned the weekly award for his performance in the Eagles 5-3 win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday night.
In the victory, Gustafsson tallied two assists for two points and one block. His pair of assists were during two crucial goals for Boston College, the go-ahead power-play goal by Mike Posma at the 13:54 mark of the third period to put the Eagles in front 3-2 and the short-handed goal by Teddy Stiga at the 17:52 mark of the third to give the Eagles some extra support 4-2.
The award is Gustafsson’s first of the season. He is also the sixth Eagle to receive an award from the conference, joining defenseman Eamon Powell (Defender of the Week- Nov. 18) goalie Jacob Fowler (two-time Goaltender of the Week- Oct. 14 and Nov. 11), forward Ryan Leonard (three-time Player of the Week- Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25), forward Gabe Perreault (Co-Player of the Week- Nov. 4), and forward James Hagens (two-time Rookie of the Week- Nov. 4 and Nov. 25).
The Atlanta, Ga., native is one of five players to win an award from Hockey East this week, joining Boston University’s Shane Lachance (Co-Player of the Week) and Mathieu Caron (Goaltender of the Week), Providence’s John Mustard (Rookie of the Week), and Maine’s Lynden Breen (Co-Player of the Week).
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Six Boston College Men's Hockey Players Named to 2025 U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster
Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 8
No. 4 Boston College Men’s Hockey Earns Come From Behind Win Over No. 15 Dartmouth