Eagles Officially Sign 3-Star Athlete Dawson Pough
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College eagles continue to roll through the early signing period for football, locking in yet another talented prospect from the 2025 recruiting class.
3-Star athlete Dawson Pough officially signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, locking him in as a member of the class.
Hailing from Tuscarose High School in Leesburg, Virginia, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 89 athlete in the nation and the No. 33 player in the state.
He is a two-way player, seeing snaps at multiple positions on both offense and defense. He took snaps as a wideout, running back, safety and cornerback.
As a junior at Tuscarose, the talented prospect hauled in 58 passes for just under 1,000 yards and eleven touchdowns. In his time as a ball carrier, Pough compiled just under 100 yards and three scores on just ten attempts. On defense, he racked up 46 tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions in 2023.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 lbs., he has the build to play multiple positions and will potentially project as a sort of hybrid player for Bill O'Brien. He has the ability to line up both along the outside as a receiver and in the backfield as a running back, so Pough could certainly pose a threat to opposing defenses.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
