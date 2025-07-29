Jalen Hurts, Eagles DC Had Blunt Lines About Practicing in Heat During Training Camp
The heat never bothered them anyway—or at least that's what several members of the Eagles are trying to convey.
As temperatures reached into the 90s at Eagles training camp on Tuesday, Philadelphia decided to move practice an hour earlier in the day. However, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear that they would not let the heat deter them.
"Fatigue makes cowards of us all," Hurts told reporters Tuesday. "The last two days have been very challenging from a heat standpoint, so everybody collectively, as a group, continue [to] push through those things. Control what you can. I think this is a good test of where we are right now and where we desire to go."
Watch his comments at the 32-minute mark below:
Fangio, donning a sweatshirt and sweatpants amid the summer heat, said, “It’s not hot today. That’s a mindset. We're going to play some hot games in September and if you cave to a hot day in training camp, we're in trouble."
Practicing in the heat will ideally help the Eagles prepare for their game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers in late September. One of the Eagles' three losses last season came in Tampa as temperatures reached the mid-90s during their 33-16 loss. That was also the only game they lost by more than three points.